Charleston, SC Police Report 'Active Shooter Situation'

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say they are investigating a possible “active shooter” situation in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.

Police spokesman Charles Francis said a shooting was reported just after noon on King Street, which is a row of restaurant and shops where tourists frequently gather.

He did not immediately report any injuries or information about a potential suspect, however, CBS News is reporting that one person has been shot.

No other details were immediately available.

Tom and Patsy Plant told The Post and Courier of Charleston they were eating at Virginia’s restaurant and saw a man come out of the kitchen with a gun in his hand and said “there’s a new boss in town.”

The couple said they left out a back door.

