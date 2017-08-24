Coldplay Prepares To Perform Or Not Depending On Harvey

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The rock band Coldplay is scheduled to perform in Houston Friday night even with Hurricane Harvey bearing down and expected to make landfall late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The band communicated with fans through a series of tweets, letting them know the band is ready to perform but also ready to cancel if there’s any danger to fans.

1/3 hello everyone. we're in Houston, watching the weather, ready to play tomorrow night if we're told it's ok, but equally ready to cancel — Coldplay (@coldplay) August 25, 2017

2/3 if there's any danger to fans. We're in constant communication with the local authorities; final go / no-go decision by noon tomorrow — Coldplay (@coldplay) August 25, 2017

3/3 Please stay safe in the meantime. Love c, g, w & j — Coldplay (@coldplay) August 25, 2017

The concert, part of the band’s international “A Head of Dreams Tour,” is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Friday at NRG Stadium.

“Currently the Coldplay show at NRG Stadium is scheduled to move forward. We are tracking the storm and will alert attendees of any changes,” NRG officials tweeted out Thursday afternoon.

Menatime, the Lady Antebellum concert scheduled for Sunday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands has been cancelled, according to KHOU-TV in Houston.

“Due to the anticipated weather event in Houston this weekend, and in the interest of Fan safety, Sunday’s Lady Antebellum stop … has been cancelled,” said Brian Birr with Live Nation Entertainment.

Refunds will be given, Birr said.