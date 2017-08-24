David Irving Trouble? Avoiding A Cowboys Controversy

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – David Irving is equal parts “frustrated’’ and “fun-loving.’’ The Dallas Cowboys’ talented young defensive lineman has worked to keep positive despite his looming four-game suspension for PEDs, highlighted by him having fun with the training camp silliness that came with him losing a nipple ring during practice.

“That’s my spot,’’ Irving told me in late July after the jewelry was somehow ripped from his chest. “The girls love it.’’

Along with the levity, though, are challenged. Irving was unhappy an ankle injury prevented him from traveling with the team to Canton for the Hall-of-Fame Game.

On Thursday, he expressed some displeasure with one of the the requirements of his suspension: He is apparently required to visit with a league-sanctioned counselor… or else.

“I don’t see how my suspension will be increased for not talking to a counselor,” Irving tweeted.

Irving later deleted that tweet, wisely, for a couple of reasons. One, it’s seems unwise for a soon-to-be-suspended player to poke the NFL bear; Irving, colorful as he is, is better off laying low here. And two, my understanding is that the NFL contacted Irving to remind him to be in touch with them… or else.

And while the “or else’’ sounded ominous, all he needed to actually do was contact the league regarding the counseling issue.

I reported this afternoon that he’d indeed done that, at which point Irving tweeted:

“Calm down guys… nothing happened. I’m just saying…’’

David Irving is having some fun and feeling some frustration, but he needn’t be “just saying’’ anything on Twitter right now. He simply needs to follow those on-suspension rules, work his way to Week 5, and, in his spare time, I guess, shop for a new nipple ring.