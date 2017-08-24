Hospitals Join State Agencies Helping People In Hurricane Harvey’s Path

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A day ahead of Hurricane Harvey, several agencies across North Texas are pitching in to help people along the Texas coast.

Hurricane trackers are expecting the storm to make landfall on Friday night or early Saturday.

Ahead of the expected rain and strong winds, DFW hospitals flew in critically ill babies to their newborn intensive care units.

“If I were a parent, I would be scared,” said Debbie Boudreaux, of Cook Children’s Medical Center. “But I know that we will take care of their children as if they were our very own.”

Nurses and doctors at Cook Children’s are preparing for at least 10 babies’ arrival as Hurricane Harvey edges closer to making landfall.

Children’s Medical Center in Dallas is also flying out to bring back several babies to care for away from the storm. Physicians are worried high winds and flooding could create major power outages and a shortage of clean water and food.

“It’s not like we can drive them up, it’d be a really long time to manage that,” said Jenny Knapp, a nurse at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

For those who cannot leave or have not left, the elite 70-member team of Texas Task Force 2 is ready to help.

“It just speaks to the dedication of what they do and how much it means to them to be able to serve,” said Jason Evans of Dallas Fire Rescue.

Evans said the team will stage in San Antonio at Kelly Air Force Base. They’re are leaving behind their families and are ready to rescue folks trapped in buildings, stuck in high water or for whatever Mother Nature throws their way.

Insurance agencies like State Farm are also mobilizing; sending hundreds of crews near the area in a proactive move to help potential victims get back on their feet wherever Harvey should strike.

“So we’re making sure we got the resources in place so we can help them recover from this storm and get their life back together after it occurs,” said Christopher Long with State Farm.

If needed, the City of Dallas is ready to shelter 6,000 evacuees.