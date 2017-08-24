TRACKING HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | Current Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Facebook | Twitter
Manu Ginobili Returning For 16th Season With Spurs

Filed Under: Manu Ginobili, NBA, San Antonio Spurs
Manu Ginobili of the San Antonio Spurs reacts to a play in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center on May 29, 2014 in San Antonio, Texas. (credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Manu Ginobili is returning for his 16th season with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs re-signed the 40-year-old Argentine guard Thursday. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Ginobili will become the eighth player in NBA history to spend his entire career with one team and play at least 16 seasons, joining Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, John Stockton, Reggie Miller and John Havlicek.

Ginobili averaged 7.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 69 games last season, In 992 career regular-season games, he has averaged 13.6 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds. In 213 playoff games, the four-time NBA champion has averaged 14.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Ginobili led Argentina to the 2004 Olympic title. He and Bill Bradley are the only players win an NBA and Euroleague titles and an Olympic gold medal.

