No Charges Against Arlington Officer Who Killed Man

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Grand Jury has voted to take no action against Arlington Police Officer Craig Roper regarding the February 1 deadly shooting of Tavis Crane.

The shooting happened as another police officer was run over by Crane’s vehicle.

Authorities insisted that the shooting was justified, but passengers inside of Crane’s car told a different story.

This all started with a traffic stop where police attempted to apprehend Crane on a warrant for evading arrest. It was then, officials explained, that Crane drove over Elise Bowden, a 14-year veteran with the force, sending her to the hospital with multiple broken bones.

Police video shows Crane reversing and hitting Bowden, then driving forward and over her again.

When the 23-year-old suspect had refused to exit from his vehicle, officer Craig Roper entered through a back passenger door, shooting at Crane as he tried to speed away from the scene. Other people were also inside of the car — Crane’s best friend, his pregnant girlfriend and his 2-year-old daughter. None of them were injured.

Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said in a statement after Officer Roper was no-billed, “We respect the Grand Jurors’ decision, and appreciate the time they have committed to serve the citizens of this county.”