Rod Stewart To Perform For MTV Video Music Awards

Filed Under: DNCE, MTV, Music, Rod Stewart, Television, VMAs

NEW YORK (AP) – Rod Stewart will perform a reworked version of his hit “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” remotely from Las Vegas at the MTV Video Music Awards, to be held in California.

MTV announced Wednesday that Stewart will perform the 1978 song with pop band DNCE on Sunday. The network said Demi Lovato will also perform remotely from Vegas.

The 2017 VMAs will take place at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Performers include Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Pink, Miley Cyrus, the Weeknd, Lorde, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony and host Katy Perry.

On Tuesday, MTV announced an additional award — song of summer. Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” earned a nomination in the late-added category, but the record-breaking video wasn’t included in other VMA categories because it hasn’t been played on MTV or MTV2.

