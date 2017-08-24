Tasha’s KRLD To Do List August 24-27, 2017

August Dollar Days continue at the Dallas Arboretum.
North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton runs through Sunday the 27th.
QuakeCon 2017 is at the Gaylord Texan today through Sunday. (8/24-27) QuakeCon is a four-day, non-stop marathon of games. Free to attend and open to the public.
Lost 80’s Live is at the Verizon tonight. (8/24)
Lady Antebellum is playing the Starplex Saturday night
The Molly Ringwalds are playing the House of Blues Saturday night. (8/26)
Joe Nichols is playing Billy Bob’s Saturday night. (8/26)
Friday through Sunday (August 25-27) check out the McKinney Classic Film Festival which will feature “Musicals of MGM© from the ’40s and ’50s”.
Dallas Videofest Catfest is at the Texas Theater tonight. (8/24) They’ll have Cat Videos from around the world with proceeds helping Operation Kindness. A reel will feature cat videos culled from nominations by the public in the categories of Comedy, Drama, Animated, Musical, Action, Vintage, and Documentary.
The Big Tex Choice Awards are Sunday the 27th at Fair Park. (8/27) The ten finalists will be competing for the titles of “Best Taste – Sweet,” “Best Taste – Savory,” and “Most Creative”. A few examples…Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup on a Stick….DeepFried Fruit Loops…Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger… Past winners… include Most Creative Fried Bubblegum… Most Creative Fried
Beer… Most Creative Deep Fried Butter… Best Taste Chicken Fried Bacon.
A Halloween and HauntFest Show is Saturday and Sunday at the Mesquite Convention Center (8/26-27).
If you love Halloween, this convention is for you! They say this deal will help you throw the scariest Halloween party, make the coolest costume, and have the best decorated home in the neighborhood. They’ll also have Makeup Demos by professional haunt makeup artists.