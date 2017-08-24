Texas Gas Prices Down A Penny This Week

COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices across Texas declined by a penny this week to settle at an average $2.14 per gallon.
AAA Texas on Thursday also warned drivers to be prepared for the active tropical weather system in the Gulf of Mexico that could lead to heavy rain along the coast.
Meanwhile, nationwide gas prices rose 1 cent this week to reach an average $2.35 per gallon.
The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.04 per gallon. Drivers in El Paso and Dallas face the highest gasoline prices statewide at an average $2.19 per gallon.
AAA experts say U.S. gasoline prices continue to fluctuate amid growth in production combined with high refinery runs as the summer driving season nears an end.
