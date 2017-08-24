CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Torres Breaks Dynamo Goal Record In 3-3 Tie With FC Dallas

FRISCO (AP) – Erick Torres scored his 13th and 14th goals to break Houston’s season record and help the Dynamo rally for a 3-3 tie with FC Dallas on Wednesday night.

Torres tied the game — and broke a tie with Brian Ching for the club record — in the 86th minute after Mauro Manotas’ shot deflected off the cross bar. The Texas rivals tied in all three of their matches this season.

Torres also scored in the 71st, and assisted on Vicente Sanchez’s goal in the opening minute.

Tesho Akindele, Maynor Figueroa and Maximilliano Urruti scored in a six-minute span for Dallas (9-6-9) late in the first half and early in the second.

Akindele tied it in the 45th, Figueroa made it 2-1 from a difficult angle in the second extra minute, and connected with a volley from outside the box in the 52nd for his team-leading 12th goal.
Torres drew Houston (10-8-8) within one when he took a feed from Romell Quioto at the top of the box, dribbled in and slid the ball into the corner.

