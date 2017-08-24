Upgrades Complete At DFW Airport’s Terminal E

GRAPEVINE (AP) – Upgrades have been completed at one of the oldest terminals at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as part of $2.7 billion in overall renovations.
Airport officials on Wednesday unveiled the Terminal E high-tech improvements meant to bolster passenger comfort and convenience at all 36 gates.
Airport CEO Sean Donohue says it’s another step toward the mission to transform travel and enhance the customer experience.
DFW airport, located midway between Dallas and Fort Worth, opened in 1974. The five-terminal airport, according to its website, handles more than 65 million travelers annually.
The grand re-opening of all gates at Terminal E, now with free Wi-Fi and more than 20 restaurant and other concessions, marked the second completed terminal as part of the three original terminals being renovated.
