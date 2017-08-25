123 Coastal Cats Evacuated To SPCA Of Texas Right Meow!

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One-hundred-twenty-three cats from a shelter in Corpus Christie are on their way to the SPCA of Texas as Hurricane Harvey heads toward their town.

Guaranteed safe passage by the SPCA of Texas’ Animal Rescue Center and PetSmart Charities Emergency Relief in West Dallas, the animals are the first wave of what could be hundreds to the area.

The SPCA of Texas is prepared to intake up to 300 animals affected by Hurricane Harvey if needed, and will evaluate capacity on a daily basis after that. The transfer frees up space in animal shelter facilities to make more room for animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

The evacuation was made possible in part from a grant in the amount of $123,298 from PetSmart Charities, for emergency relief support earlier this year. The grant includes $75,000 in cash and an estimated $48,298 of in-kind goods, to support an estimated 3,000+ pets the SPCA of Texas’ Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit rescues annually from abuse in North Texas and animals affected by natural disasters.

Additionally, the SPCA of Texas is putting out a call for foster homes to help them care for the animals already in our shelters and those coming from the Gulf Coast.

The transferred animals will be evaluated upon their arrival by SPCA of Texas’ medical and behavior teams and get all the care they need. The SPCA said it hopes to place them up for adoption in the coming days and weeks.

The SPCA of Texas encourages families interested in adding a pet to their home to consider adopting now. Dog and cat adoptions are $25 through September 3.