2 Burglars Shot, Hospitalized, Arrested

ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – A pair of burglars were shot and seriously injured after breaking into a home on Friday.

It happened shortly before noon at a home in the 7200 block of Mercurys Rd.

A woman inside the home called 911 and told police two men forced their way in and started shooting.

A man who lives in the home returned gunfire.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects fled before police arrived.

Rowlett Police officers responded and found evidence that the suspects were injured.

Shortly after the shooting one suspect arrived at local hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to surgery.

The second suspect reported to Rockwall County Sheriff’s deputies that he was shot and taken to a Dallas hospital where he was in surgery for a gunshot to the torso.

Both suspect are in Rowlett Police custody and criminal charges are pending. The names of the suspects have not yet been released.