911 Outage n Parts Of North Texas

KELLER (CBSDFW) – If you live in Keller, Westlake, Southlake, Roanoke and Denton County, you may not be able to contact 911 as of early Friday morning.

According to the city of Keller’s facebook page, they are having trouble in those areas with both landline and cell phone calls not getting through to the appropriate 911 dispatch centers.

Tarrant County is investigating the issue and hopes to have it repaired quickly. In the meantime, Keller residents north of about Mount Gilead Road, Westlake residents north of Mount Gilead and Dove, and Southlake residents north of Dove and west of White Chapel are advised to contact NETCOM 911 through the non-emergency dispatch number at 817-743-4522.

The NETCOM partner cities’ SirenGPS service is also still working, with data and location information from calls coming through even when the phone calls themselves do not.