Airports Already Being Impacted By Harvey

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While the worst of Harvey will be impacting South Texas late Friday night into early Saturday morning, the DFW area is already feeling some early effects from the storm — at the airport. Dallas Love Field has seen some changes to the flight board as the hurricane churns toward the Gulf coast.

Southwest Airlines is reporting 120 flights canceled systemwide. The carrier has been making changes at several airports as a result of Harvey. For instance, the last Southwest Airlines flight out of Corpus Christi takes off at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Airports in Houston, Austin and San Antonio are seeing similar changes as well.

As the hurricane moves closer to landfall, even more flights are expected to be canceled throughout the weekend.

American Airlines is also monitoring the storm, officials said. But, because they do not offer many flights to Houston, they are not anticipating a big impact to the weekend’s service.

The ports of Corpus Christi and Galveston are already closed, and three cruise ships in the Gulf of Mexico, which are based out of Galveston, have been diverted to safer waters.

Meanwhile, some coastal Texas cities and counties have begun ordering evacuations. One law enforcement official said that it could become too dangerous for first responders to get into coastal areas, so authorities are encouraging residents to get out before the storm hits.