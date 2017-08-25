CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Airports Already Being Impacted By Harvey

By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under: American Airlines, Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas Love Field, Galveston, Gulf Coast, Harvey, Houston, Hurricane Harvey, San Antonio, Southwest Airlines, travel

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While the worst of Harvey will be impacting South Texas late Friday night into early Saturday morning, the DFW area is already feeling some early effects from the storm — at the airport. Dallas Love Field has seen some changes to the flight board as the hurricane churns toward the Gulf coast.

Southwest Airlines is reporting 120 flights canceled systemwide. The carrier has been making changes at several airports as a result of Harvey. For instance, the last Southwest Airlines flight out of Corpus Christi takes off at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Airports in Houston, Austin and San Antonio are seeing similar changes as well.

As the hurricane moves closer to landfall, even more flights are expected to be canceled throughout the weekend.

American Airlines is also monitoring the storm, officials said. But, because they do not offer many flights to Houston, they are not anticipating a big impact to the weekend’s service.

The ports of Corpus Christi and Galveston are already closed, and three cruise ships in the Gulf of Mexico, which are based out of Galveston, have been diverted to safer waters.

Meanwhile, some coastal Texas cities and counties have begun ordering evacuations. One law enforcement official said that it could become too dangerous for first responders to get into coastal areas, so authorities are encouraging residents to get out before the storm hits.

