Crews Working To Fix Gas Line Cut At Irving Music Factory

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews are working to fix a natural gas line that was cut at the Irving Music Factory on Las Colinas Boulevard.
Atmos Energy says a third-party contractor cut a two-inch line.
Atmos crews are on the scene working to repair the line, but Las Colinas Blvd is shut down while the work continues.
From Chopper 11 view, it appears constructions workers were evacuated from the area.
There have been no reports of injuries.
The Irving Music Factory is still under construction as crews work endlessly to have the venue ready for a Dave Chappelle show on August 31.
