CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM
TRACKING HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | Current Track Prediction | Video Forecast
STORMS IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Fall Fun In North Texas

Filed Under: Grapefest, Kansas, Laughs by the Lake, Levitt Pavilion, Oktoberfest, Starship

Check out Levitt Pavilion’s big fundraising show with Starship and Kansas on September 23! Proceeds from this concert help them put on free shows throughout the year.

Want to enjoy some German food, German beer, German dancing then more German beer? Then you should head over to Oktoberfest in Addison from September 14 to the 17!

It’s time to get your funny on in Irving at Laughs By The Lake on September 1!

September also means that it’s time to enjoy the “fruits of the vine” at GrapeFest in Grapevine! The cork “pops” on September 14.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch