Fall Fun In North Texas

Check out Levitt Pavilion’s big fundraising show with Starship and Kansas on September 23! Proceeds from this concert help them put on free shows throughout the year.
Want to enjoy some German food, German beer, German dancing then more German beer? Then you should head over to Oktoberfest in Addison from September 14 to the 17!
It’s time to get your funny on in Irving at Laughs By The Lake on September 1!
September also means that it’s time to enjoy the “fruits of the vine” at GrapeFest in Grapevine! The cork “pops” on September 14.