CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
TRACKING HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | Current Track Prediction | Video Forecast
STORMS IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Perez Gets Through 7, Rangers Beat Angels 3-0

Filed Under: Los Angeles Angels, Martin Perez, Texas Rangers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Martin Perez dodged a couple early jams en route to seven strong innings, Drew Robinson and Mike Napoli homered and the surging Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Thursday night.

Texas has won eight of 11 games, pulling within a game of the final AL wild card despite trading away ace Yu Darvish to the Dodgers at the July 31 non-waiver trading deadline.

Perez (9-10) won his fourth consecutive start. He had two runners aboard in each of the second and third innings, but escaped both situations and cruised from there. He allowed seven hits, struck out three and didn’t walk a batter.

Jason Grilli pitched the eighth and rookie Ricardo Rodriguez the ninth, earning his first career save to complete the Rangers’ sixth shutout.

Troy Scribner (2-1) gave up three runs on three hits and two walks, striking out six.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch