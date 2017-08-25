Port Lavaca Residents Decide To Flee From Harvey

PORT LAVACA (CBSDFW.COM) – More people made the decision to run from Hurricane Harvey on Friday morning. The last public evacuation took place before 11:00 a.m. in Port Lavaca, where the storm surge could cut off the city for several days starting early Saturday.

But not everybody left. Some people decided to stay behind.

Authorities in Port Lavaca have been honest with residents, explaining that anyone who remains in town will likely be on their own until the storm is gone and waters have receded. And that could be extremely dangerous if the worst storm forecasts turn out to be correct.

In certain cases, law enforcement officers went door-to-door in Port Lavaca trying to convince people to leave. Some of those who stayed behind had pets that they did not want to leave alone. Others believed that the hurricane would fall apart, just like others storms have in the past.

Many, however, eventually decided that it just was not worth the risk. “I didn’t want to go,” admitted Bonnie Welsh. “They had to convince me by telling me the storm had changed course and was coming in on the east side, and we’re going to get a lot of rain. And I live on the ground floor.”