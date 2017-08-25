TRACKING HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | Current Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Facebook | Twitter

“Wonder Woman” Director Slams Cameron’s Criticism

Filed Under: James Cameron, Movies, Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The director of “Wonder Woman” says James Cameron’s criticism of the film is “unsurprising” because he can’t understand it.

In an interview with British newspaper The Guardian, Cameron called “the self-congratulatory back-patting” Hollywood’s been doing over the film “misguided.” Cameron says Wonder Woman is “an objectified icon.” He points to Sarah Connor, the gritty protagonist from his Terminator films, as a better role model.

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins fired back in a tweet Thursday night, writing that Cameron can’t understand the character because he’s not a woman. She adds that “if women have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong … then we haven’t come very far.”

“Wonder Woman” has made a global total of more than $800 million at the box office since its release in June.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch