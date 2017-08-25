“Wonder Woman” Director Slams Cameron’s Criticism

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The director of “Wonder Woman” says James Cameron’s criticism of the film is “unsurprising” because he can’t understand it.

In an interview with British newspaper The Guardian, Cameron called “the self-congratulatory back-patting” Hollywood’s been doing over the film “misguided.” Cameron says Wonder Woman is “an objectified icon.” He points to Sarah Connor, the gritty protagonist from his Terminator films, as a better role model.

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins fired back in a tweet Thursday night, writing that Cameron can’t understand the character because he’s not a woman. She adds that “if women have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong … then we haven’t come very far.”

“Wonder Woman” has made a global total of more than $800 million at the box office since its release in June.

