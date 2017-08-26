HARVEY MAKES LANDFALL: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter

Coast Guard Rescues 15 People In Distress Near Port Aransas

(CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S Coast Guard rescued 15 people that were aboard vessels in distress near Port Aransas, Texas on Saturday, according to CBS News. The distress call came as conditions were still dangerous due to Hurricane Harvey making landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast.

The Coast Guard received the distress calls from people aboard the vessels Sabine Pass, Sandy Point and Signet Enterprise. Two Coast Guard helicopters were launched to assist in the search and rescue operations.

According to the Coast Guard, seven people were rescued and airlifted from the tugboat Sabine. Four people were recused from the vessel Signet Enterprise, which was taking on water, and airlifted to safety. Four people were also rescued from the vessel Sandy Point.

