Cowboys LB Hitchens Leaves With Knee Injury

Filed Under: Anthony Hitchens, Dallas Cowboys
Anthony Hitchens of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 19, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens left Saturday’s game with a knee injury.

The four-year pro out of Iowa was grabbing his knee after a long run by Oakland Raiders running back Jamize Olawale that was negated by a penalty.

Hitchens had to be helped off the field without putting any weight on his right leg.

It’s not known what the extent of his injury is at this time.

Hitchens is projected to start at middle linebacker.

In other injury news, Cowboys left guard Chaz Green left with an ankle injury.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

