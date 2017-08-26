Gov. Abbott Warns Of Potential For Dramatic Flooding

(AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is warning of the “potential for very dramatic flooding” from Harvey. He’s expanded a state declaration of emergency from the state’s original 30 counties to 50.
Abbott said Saturday that the biggest concern is the possibility of between 20 and 30 inches (51 to 76 centimeters) more of rain from Corpus Christi to Houston.
A Texas judge says there’s one confirmed death from Harvey in the coastal city of Rockport. The Austin American-Statesman reports that Aransas County Judge C.H. “Burt” Mills Jr. also says 12 to 14 people were injured by Harvey, which came ashore Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.
Abbott says state military forces activated 1,300 service members to help with storm response. He said the Red Cross had opened 21 shelters holding about 1,450 people.
