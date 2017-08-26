HARVEY MAKES LANDFALL: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter

Harvey Downgraded To A Tropical Storm

21054998 1656319387724524 6420192747321126525 o e1503771211230 Harvey Downgraded To A Tropical Storm

Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm. (CBS 11)

(CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Harvey has been downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

But officials say they are still worried about potentially catastrophic rainfall that will continue for days, with more than 40 inches and flash flooding possible even well inland.

Harvey came ashore Friday along the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.

Experts say hurricanes almost always lose strength quickly after making landfall and moving away from the warm waters that fuel their winds. But the danger doesn’t end there.

Harvey is expected to keep slowing and dumping rain through the middle of next week.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

