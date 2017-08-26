Police: Homeowner Shot Intruder As Hurricane Harvey Hit Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI (CBSNEWS) – A homeowner shot an alleged intruder in Corpus Christi, Texas, just as Hurricane Harvey was making landfall late Friday night, police confirmed to CBS News.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, and was coherent when police arrived on scene, the Corpus Christi Police Department said on Twitter.
Officers responded to the residents and found the had been shot in the head, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports. It was unclear if the residence had power Friday night.
Neither the homeowner nor victims were identified as of Saturday morning and no other injuries were reported.