Rescue Mission Underway After Mayday Call In Port Aransas Saturday Morning

PORT ARANSAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a vessels in distress call near the Lydia Ann Channel near Port Aransas Saturday morning.

The mayday calls were sent out by crew members aboard the tugboats Belle Chase, Sandy Point and Sabine Pass.

The Coast Guard in Corpus Christi launched two MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews for a rescue mission.

Captain Tony Hahn says, “As information continues to come in to the Coast Guard , we continue to monitor and respond to any situations for safety of life at sea.”

Even after daybreak, the continuing hurricane force winds and flooding have made search and rescue missions in the Port Aransas area very difficult.

 

