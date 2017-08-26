CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Rush & Prescott Shine In Cowboys Win Over Raiders

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 26: Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his second quarter touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott has made his preseason cameo.

Now the star Dallas running back waits to see if his regular-season debut will be on hold until late October.

Elliott had eight touches in 10 plays in his only series of the exhibition season with a looming six-game suspension for domestic violence before undrafted rookie Cooper Rush rallied the Cowboys with two touchdown passes in a 24-20 win over the Oakland Raiders on Saturday night.

Oakland (0-3) left tackle Donald Penn played 17 snaps over two series just three days after ending his camp-long holdout. The first series covered 10 plays and 81 yards, capped by Cordarrelle Patterson’s 17-yard pass from Derek Carr, who also had a 48-yard scoring toss to Amari Cooper.

Carr was 13 of 17 for 144 yards before EJ Manuel replaced him late in the second quarter.

Elliott was held out of the first three preseason games even though he was healthy throughout training camp. He is appealing the NFL’s conclusion that he roughed up his girlfriend at the time a year ago in Ohio in a case that prosecutors didn’t pursue.

The 2016 NFL rushing leader will be excused from the only two days of practice next week to attend the appeal hearing Tuesday in New York, and won’t play in the preseason finale at Houston. If the suspension is upheld, Elliott’s first possible game is Oct. 29 against Washington.

Elliott had six carries for 18 yards and two catches for 2 yards on a drive to Dan Bailey’s 42-yard field on Dallas’ opening series. Elliott had about the same preseason workload before his standout rookie year, although he had a hamstring injury in camp.

Dak Prescott, last year’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, had yet another solid preseason outing. The Dallas quarterback was 11 of 14 for 113 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown to Jason Witten. The 15th-year tight end had six catches for 74 yards.

Trailing 20-10 in the fourth quarter, Rush had scoring tosses of 7 yards to Ronnie Hillman and 44 yards to Lance Lenoir. Rush got the second-team nod over veteran Kellen Moore after three strong preseason showings. He was 12 of 13 for 115 yards and a 143.1 rating.

The Cowboys (3-1) preserved the win by forcing two incompletions from Connor Cook at their 9-yard line in the final seven seconds.

