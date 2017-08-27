TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
Cowboys Hitchens’ Knee Injury To Sideline Him For 10 Weeks

By Mike Fisher
Filed Under: Anthony Hitchens, Dallas Cowboys, Linebacker

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens has been diagnosed as having sustained a tibial plateau fracture in his right knee, sources tell 105.3 The Fan, and may need 10 weeks to recover.

457559036 Cowboys Hitchens Knee Injury To Sideline Him For 10 Weeks

Anthony Hitchens (credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Hitchens was hurt in Saturday’s preseason win over the Raiders, and the team’s preliminary thought was that he’d sustained season-ending torn ACL.

“We don’t like the way that looks,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told me after the game.

This constitutes a break of sorts for the Cowboys, who can expect Hitchens back later in the season but for now will likely count on veteran Justin Durant and young Jaylon Smith to man the middle linebacker spot.

“We’re praying for him,’’ fellow linebacker Sean Lee me. “He’s one of the most underrated players in the NFL.”

