Cowboys Hitchens’ Knee Injury To Sideline Him For 10 Weeks

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens has been diagnosed as having sustained a tibial plateau fracture in his right knee, sources tell 105.3 The Fan, and may need 10 weeks to recover.

Hitchens was hurt in Saturday’s preseason win over the Raiders, and the team’s preliminary thought was that he’d sustained season-ending torn ACL.

“We don’t like the way that looks,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told me after the game.

This constitutes a break of sorts for the Cowboys, who can expect Hitchens back later in the season but for now will likely count on veteran Justin Durant and young Jaylon Smith to man the middle linebacker spot.

“We’re praying for him,’’ fellow linebacker Sean Lee me. “He’s one of the most underrated players in the NFL.”