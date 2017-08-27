Dallas Preparing Convention Center To Take In Harvey Evacuees

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas has now opened Shelter #3 at Samuel Grand Recreation Center, 6200 E. Grand Ave.

The City is also making plans to house up to 5,000 Gulf Coast residents in a “mega shelter” in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Tuesday.

Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Director Rocky Vaz said the City has received a formal request from the State and hopes to have the Convention Center ready to take in evacuees by Tuesday morning. The shelter will be in the Center’s parking garage level and will not affect events or shows currently booked.

“We have been advised by the state to be prepared for up to 5,000 evacuees, and we are committed to doing whatever it takes to accommodate our fellow Texans who may need assistance,” he said. Many City departments, Red Cross, Dallas County, Parkland Hospital, the Salvation Army, Children’s Hospital and numerous volunteer agencies and organizations are now working out the logistics to have the shelter up and running and ready to take in guests Tuesday morning, Aug. 29.

Currently, the shelter at Walnut Hill Recreation Center is at full capacity with 290 guests and the Tommie Allen Recreation Center’s shelter has 123 guests.

The city plans for those evacuees to remain at the centers for the time being.

For people interested in donating, Dallas County VOAD member Trusted World will accept new underwear, new socks, new warmups for men, women, children and infants, toiletries/hygiene products, baby formula and baby wipes, bottles, diapers and the Graco Pac n’ Plays for babies to sleep in. Drop off is at 15660 N. Dallas Parkway, just north of Arapaho on the north side of the Parkway. Follow the signs to drop off donations. The donations center will open daily from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.