Gov. Abbott Requests Addition Of Counties To Presidential Disaster Declaration

Filed Under: disaster relief, Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, Governor Greg Abbott, Harvey, Tropical Storm Harvey

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 3,000 national and state guard members activated as a result of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Gov. Abbott on Sunday requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency add 12 Texas counties to the Presidential Disaster Declaration granted last week.

The original request, which was granted by FEMA, will provide Individual Assistance, Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation to Texas counties affected by the storm.

greg e1503781639745 Gov. Abbott Requests Addition Of Counties To Presidential Disaster Declaration

Gov. Greg Abbott gives updates on Texas’ response to Tropical Storm Harvey.

“Our partners at the federal level have stood ready to answer the call for help from Texas, and I am thankful for their assistance as we continue to assess the situation in expanded areas across our state,” said Governor Abbott. “Many parts of Eastern Texas, especially in and around Houston, are experiencing historic flooding causing the need to grow for additional resources that will allow us to answer the call for help from our fellow Texans. I thank those at FEMA for their attention to the severity of the situation in Texas and the people of this great state for coming together in this time of need.”

The Presidential Disaster Declaration previously included Bee, Goliad, Kleberg, Nueces, San Patricio and Refugio counties.

In addition to this request, the Governor has already issued a state disaster declaration for 50 Texas counties in response to the storm.

Counties added to the Presidential Disaster Declaration include:

Aransas
Brazoria
Calhoun
Chambers
Ft. Bend
Galveston
Harris
Jackson
Liberty
Matagorda
Victoria
Wharton

