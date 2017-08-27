TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
Injured Hawk Finds Shelter In Houston Taxi

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A taxi driver in Houston said a hawk would not leave his cab as Hurricane Harvey approached Texas Friday morning.

screen shot 2017 08 27 at 8 31 40 pm Injured Hawk Finds Shelter In Houston Taxi

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk (courtesy: William Bruso – YouTube)

William Bruso came back to his taxi after shopping for storm supplies, when he realized a Coopers hawk was sitting in the passenger seat of his car, Houston TV station KTRK reported.

According to Bruso, the hawk refused to leave the car.

Bruso speculated the hawk was looking for a place to, “hunker down” during the storm, so he named him, “Harvey the Hurricane Hawk.”

Bruso said in his YouTube post, “Well if its illegal to have him riding around with me you need to remind him of that. Tried several times now to get him out but he just simply refuses. This is just crazy.”

After Harvey the Hurricane Hawk rode out the storm with Bruso and his family, the TWRC Wildlife Center came and got him.

The wildlife rescue and rehabilitation group said of Harvey the Hurricane Hawk, “He has an injury that is preventing him from flying, so he would not have survived the storm if he had not been picked up. We need to get an x-ray on him to really assess his injuries.”

 

