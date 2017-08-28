TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
Bush Family Says Their “Hearts Are In Houston”

Filed Under: Bush, Family, flooding, george, george h.w., Harvey, Houston, Maine, President

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) – Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, are expressing their support for Texas residents affected by Harvey.

The Bushes live for most of the year in Houston, but spend summers on the Maine coast.

In a statement, the Bushes said Monday that while they’re currently at Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport, their “hearts are in Houston.”

They issued a statement Monday saying they’re praying for Houston and are “truly inspired” by the people who’re answering the call to help their neighbors. They said, “This we know: Houston, and Texas, will come together and rebuild.”

Harvey made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered as a tropical storm, causing catastrophic flooding in Texas.

