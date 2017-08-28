Harvey Evacuee Shelters Open In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD has allowed the City of Fort Worth to use the District’s Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center as a shelter for people who have been displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

The shelter opened Monday evening. Two other shelters are also open.

No word on how many evacuees will be staying in Fort Worth shelters or for how long.

“We have a responsibility to help the children, families, and others who have been so tragically affected by this storm,” said Superintendent Dr. Kent P. Scribner. “Given the scope of this catastrophic event we want to do anything we can to help as many fellow Texans as we can.”

Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center was used as a similar shelter in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Thee City of Fort Worth Emergency Operations Center is activated and city leaders are coordinating with State and local leaders to facilitate relief efforts as this disaster develops.

The City of Fort Worth and the American Red Cross will conduct the sheltering operations while the Fort Worth ISD provides the venue.