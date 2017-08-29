Ezekiel Elliott To Give Testimony ‘Under Oath’ To NFL Arbitrator

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott will reportedly give sworn testimony to an NFL arbitrator in his suspension appeal case Tuesday.
Ezekiel Elliott will give his testimony to arbitrator Harold Henderson at his appeals hearing, under oath, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.
Harold Henderson, a lieutenant of Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner who handed down the six-game suspension for Elliott due to the league’s findings in what many consider to be a “he-said/she-said’’ case involving Elliott ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson.
Elliott will have his legal representation present, and the NFLPA will have a presence in the hearing, too. There will be Cowboys legal counsel also involved.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t pleased with the process that has put his star player in this position. But he’s expressing no displeasure in Henderson’s involvement.
“Harold is a really great friend of mine,” Jones said. “He was at my ($16-million Hall of Fame) party and so you weren’t at that party unless you were a good friend … He is a friend … He managed the management council for maybe 15 years I served on it. He’s very competent but the main thing is he’s a guy that I admire a lot.