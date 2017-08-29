Gasoline Prices Up After Harvey Wrecks Texas Refineries

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – During early morning runs for gasoline on August 29, North Texans discovered the new reality of what they will have to pay at the pump – thanks to Hurricane Harvey. While there were still some good deals available, they were disappearing fast.

At a Fort Worth Costco, customers were greeted with pre-hurricane prices, just a fraction over $2.06 per gallon.

But down the street, at the QT, people fumed at what they will have to become accustomed to — prices over $2.44 a gallon. The amount being charge for gasoline will likely go up as the crippled energy industry in and around Houston continues to deal with impact of the historic storm.

The price took some by surprise, like Arasely Campos who didn’t realize how much she was paying for a gallon of gasoline until it was pointed out to her.

The higher gasoline costs are expected to be around for some time as key refineries along the Texas Gulf Coast were forced to shut down by flooding spawned by Hurricane Harvey, significantly cutting the flow of oil and gas throughout the country.