Harvey Sends Us Partly Cloudy, Warm And Humid Weather

Yesterday: High: 88; Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 94; Normal Low: 73*
- Harvey back over open water. Slight strengthening is possible, but remaining a tropical storm.
- Harvey to make a second landfall near the mouth of the Sabine River on Wednesday.
- Very little impact for DFW from Harvey.
- Few afternoon showers and storms through Friday.
- Temperatures stay below normal through the week.
- A decent Labor Day weekend ahead. Highs in the low 90s.
- 80” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. 20% chance of tropical showers and storms. High: Upper 80s. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Low: Near 70. Wind: NE 15-25 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warm. Scattered daytime tropical storms, ending after sunset. High: Upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm. Scattered daytime tropical storms, ending after sunset. High: Upper 80s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Scattered daytime storms. High: Upper 80s.
Labor Day Weekend: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs: Low 90s.