Harvey Sends Us Partly Cloudy, Warm And Humid Weather

By Dan Brounoff
Yesterday: High: 88;  Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 94; Normal Low: 73*

  • Harvey back over open water. Slight strengthening is possible, but remaining a tropical storm.
  • Harvey to make a second landfall near the mouth of the Sabine River on Wednesday.
  • Very little impact for DFW from Harvey.
  • Few afternoon showers and storms through Friday.
  • Temperatures stay below normal through the week.
  • A decent Labor Day weekend ahead. Highs in the low 90s.
  • 80” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. 20% chance of tropical showers and storms. High: Upper 80s. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Low: Near 70. Wind: NE 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warm. Scattered daytime tropical storms, ending after sunset. High: Upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm. Scattered daytime tropical storms, ending after sunset. High: Upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Scattered daytime storms. High: Upper 80s.

Labor Day Weekend: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs: Low 90s.

