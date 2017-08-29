Harvey Survivor Rides Out Storm In Pickup: ‘I Thought We Were Going To Die’

TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
By Brian New
ROCKPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – While most in the Texas coastal town of Rockport evacuated before Hurricane Harvey made landfall, some residents decided to take their chances and stay.

Chung Wynn said he would never do that again.

“I really thought we were going to die,” he said.

Wynn and two of his friends rode out the storm from inside a pick-up truck parked in the garage of a two-story home.

Hurricane Harvey ripped off the roof and most of the second floor of the home, but Wynn and his friends survived.

“I’ve never been scared like that in my whole life,” he said. “Not even going through Katrina.”

Twelve years ago this week, Wynn survived Hurricane Katrina from New Orleans.

He just moved from New Orleans to Rockport two months ago.

ROCKPORT, TX – AUGUST 26: Firefighters search for survivors at an apartment complex in Rockport, TX as Hurricane Harvey hits the Texas coast on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

“This one was scarier,” he said. “Katrina came in and then it was gone. This one just kept coming.”

Wynn’s home is one of hundreds in Rockport that will likely have to be torn down.

Four days after the storm took a direct hit on Rockport, the city is still without power, water, and a working sewer system.

Residents were told it could be weeks before power can be restored.

“It’s going to take years to rebuild around here,” said Wynn. “But I’m just thankful I’m alive. We’re all alive.”

