TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
How You Can Help: CBS 11 The Ones for Texas Relief Drive | Thursday 6p.m.

Houston Mayor Imposes Curfew: ‘Be Very, Very Careful When People Are Knocking On Your Doors’

By Annie Gimbel | CBSDFW.com
Filed Under: curfew, Harvey, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has imposed a midnight to 5 a.m. curfew.

There are just too many people in shelters, according to Turner and he doesn’t want them to have to worry about someone breaking into their home or looting.

“Be very, very careful when people are knocking on your doors and impersonating law enforcement,” said Turner.

However, the curfew exempts flood relief volunteers, those seeking shelter, first responders and people going to and from work.

He said reports have come in about people dressed in khaki and black shirts going door-to-door telling people there’s a mandatory evacuation because the dam is about to give way.

The mayor reminded the community that unfortunately there are always people willing to take advantage of bad situations.

Federal and local agencies said they have rescued more than 13,000 people from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston and surrounding areas.

Fifty members of the Texas National Guard are stationed at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is now being used as a shelter. The Toyota Center is also being used as a shelter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch