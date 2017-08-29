First 200 Hurricane Harvey Evacuees Arrive At Dallas Mega-Shelter

DALLAS (CBS11) – The City of Dallas says 227 Hurricane Harvey evacuees are staying at Dallas’ newly opened mega-shelter at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown.

An additional 659 evacuees are now being housed inside the city’s three other shelters, which are just about full.

Among those who came to the mega-shelter, the Banda family from Dickinson, Texas near Houston.

They left their home Friday afternoon before the catastrophic flooding swallowed their neighborhood.

“We had to leave our home fast because people were going over there and getting trapped so my dad said ok, we have to leave or else we’re going to have to stay here, so we got out in time,” said 12-year-old Luis Banda.

So the husband, wife and their four children packed up and headed north to Dallas.

After staying at a hotel 30 miles south of Dallas, they drove to the convention center Tuesday.

They’re prepared to stay for the long-term. “We’re prepared for a few weeks or so. We’re not going back until the people on the news tell us it’s safe to go back. We’re not going back until then.”

Inside the mega-shelter, Walmart has set up a pharmacy, and there’s also a place where doctors from around the community are treating evacuees.

Cell phone charging stations are also on hand for evacuees.

In addition, a FEMA representative says the agency is in the process of setting up in the convention center to help evacuees apply for disaster assistance.