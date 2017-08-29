TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
Houston Police Officer Drowns In Floodwaters

UPDATED | August 29, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: Brazoria County, flooding, Harvey, Houston, Houston Police, Houston Police Officer, officer death, Sgt. Steve Perez

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Houston police officer drowned in his patrol vehicle due to the Harvey floodwaters Chief Art Acevedo confirmed.

Sgt. Steve Perez had been with the Houston police department for more than 30 years.

Sgt. Perez was in his patrol car driving to work in downtown Sunday morning when he got trapped in high water at I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road.

Chief Acevedo said Perez’s family did not want him to go to work, but he did, telling his family, “We’ve got work to do.”

Perez was two days shy of his 60th birthday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a tweet:  “Sergeant Perez fulfilled his purpose. His mission is complete. This city ought to celebrate his life. 9K police and fire working to serve.”  He went on to say, “RIP, seargeant.  Houston thanks you and mourns all who have died in #HarveyFlood.

The U.S. Secret Service tweeted its condolences.

