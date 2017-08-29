TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
Texas Tech Will Wear ‘I Like Spike’ Decals To Honor Dykes

Filed Under: Big 12, Football, Lubbock, NCAA, Spike Dykes, Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech will always like Spike Dykes.

The Red Raiders will honor their late coach with decals on their helmets for every game this season. The stickers will feature an image of Dykes getting doused with water after a victory and the phrase “I Like Spike,” a popular saying for Tech fans during his 13 seasons leading the program.

The folksy West Texas native was 79 when he died April 10.

Dykes announced his retirement shortly after Tech’s win over Oklahoma to end the 1999 season. Kliff Kingsbury, now in his fifth season as the Red Raiders head coach, was then a redshirt freshman who made his first start as their quarterback in that game.

