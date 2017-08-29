Thousands Expected At Dallas “Mega” Shelter And Fort Worth Location

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – In the overnight hours on Monday many people fleeing the flooding in Houston and South Texas arrived at Dallas Love Field Airport. Once on dry land here, many were taken to a temporary shelter in Irving and will soon be transferred to a newly opened shelter in Fort Worth.

On Tuesday morning a few storm victims made their way to the Wilkerson-Greines Athletic Center at 5201 Ca Roberson Boulevard, but the number of people arriving is expected to pick up throughout the day. Police and Red Cross volunteers will check people in, find out what they need and then let them go get some rest.

The athletic center has been set up as a clearinghouse – meaning all evacuees arriving in Fort Worth will first go to the complex for processing and then be sent to other shelters in the area. The Wilkerson-Greines Center has 300 beds and there is space in Fort Worth to shelter another 750 people.

Fort Worth police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said, “All these people coming here they lost everything. It is our job at the city of Fort Worth to provide some type of sense of comfort for these individuals coming to our city.”

Animal control will be on site at the Fort shelter since pets since pets are being allowed to stay with evacuees.

As Fort Worth continues to help with relief efforts for evacuees a mega shelter will open at the Dallas Convention Center. The need for space in Dallas has become critical with three different shelters there at capacity.

Those fleeing the wrath and aftermath of hurricane Harvey arriving by any means possible. The group that landed at Love Field Monday night arrived on military planes. Dozens of people streamed off the C-130 planes and were taken to a shelter in Irving at the Lively Point Youth Center. Once there, evacuees found food, water, medical help and grief counseling if needed.

With the opening of the mega shelter in Dallas North Texas is now ready to house thousands more people if necessary. The shelter, which has been set up in the parking garage level of the Convention Center, has 5,000 beds.

All the assistance storm victims are getting in North Texas is welcomed. The flooding is so devastating to the south that some people said they waited for hours for help to arrive.

“The time it passes by really slow, slow,” said evacuee Alicia Parron. “Our phones were dead. We called 911 at 4 o’clock in the morning and we didn’t leave until 12.”

Police told CBS 11 News that officers checking people in to the shelters will not be asking for documents or immigration status.