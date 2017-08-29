TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
Trump: ‘All Options Are On The Table’ After North Korean Missile Launch

Filed Under: ICBM, Japan, Missile Lanuch, North Korea, President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Trump says ‘all options are on the table’ after the latest North Korean missile launch over Japan.

Sirens blared through the streets in northern Japan early Tuesday, waking people up with a warning to get inside and take cover.

The missile was launched from near the capital city of North Korea, possibly from a mobile launch pad at Pyongyang airport. It flew more than 1,600 miles, crossing over the Japanese island of Hokkaido before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the launch “a reckless act,” and an “unprecedented” threat.

