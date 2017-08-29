TXA 21 ANNOUNCES HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL BROADCAST SCHEDULE

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA-21 GOTW Schedule
Dallas/Fort Worth – TXA 21 today announced the 2017 High School Football Game of the Week schedule, with matchups featuring many of the most highly-ranked teams and recruits in Texas. This year’s coverage on TXA 21 also includes the second season of “Friday Night Stars.” The weekly half-hour high school football roundup will air live from The Star in Frisco Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 through  Nov. 16.

 

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

 

Friday, Sept 1:  Lancaster at Denton Ryan

The first broadcast of the season features two state-ranked Class 5A teams.  Denton Ryan, coming off a 14-1 state semifinalist appearance, is led by Texas Football Super Team QB Spencer Sanders (an Oklahoma State commit).  Lancaster was a 12-2 regional finalist last year and returns dual-threat QB Trevor Hatton.

 

Friday, Sept 8:  Waxahachie at Highland Park

There’s a definite Dallas Cowboys flavor to this matchup of tradition-rich powers.  Defending Class 5A state champion Highland Park is led by QB John Stephen Jones, grandson of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.  Waxahachie is coached by former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna.

 

Friday, Sept 15:  Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy at Lake Dallas

This is a rare matchup of private vs. public schools, as Class 5A Lake Dallas hosts one of the top TAPPS schools in the state.  PCA was a state semifinalist a year ago and features the top junior tight end recruit in the nation in Austin Stogner, who has committed to Oklahoma.

 

Friday, Sept 22:  Keller Timber Creek at Denton High

Timber Creek could have one of the most explosive offenses in the state, led by WR Erik Ezukanma, who had 20 TD catches last season.  Denton steps up to play a Class 6A foe after going 9-2 and making the 5A playoffs in 2016.

 

Friday, Sept 29:  Dallas Jesuit at Coppell

Two of the top teams in District 9-6A kick off league play after both the Rangers and Cowboys enjoyed playoff success last season.  Coppell returns QB Brady McBride, a Rice commit.  Jesuit hopes to get a boost from sophomore RB E. J. Smith, son of the NFL’s all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith.

 

Friday, Oct. 5:  Southlake Carroll at Euless Trinity

Two of the most successful teams in the past 15 years are now in the same district. Carroll Sophomore CB R. J. Mickens, son of former New York Jet Ray Mickens, already has scholarship offers from Alabama, Michigan, and Texas A&M.  Trinity looks to rebound after two straight first round playoff exits.

 

Thursday, Oct. 12:  Frisco Independence at Frisco High (LIVE BROADCAST AT 7:00 PM)

The home of the Dallas Cowboys, Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, is the site of this clash of rivals.  Both the Knights and Raccoons are trying to duplicate playoff seasons from a year ago.

 

Friday, Oct. 13:  Irving MacArthur at Cedar Hill

Both of these district 7-6A schools have something to prove in 2017. After nine years as head coach for Arlington Seguin, Coach Carlos Lynn returns to Cedar Hill, where he was the defensive coordinator for nine seasons.  He has big shoes to fill with Joey McGuire departing to Baylor after winning three state championships.  Cedar Hill is consistently stacked with D1 prospects on both sides of the ball, including one of this year’s top defensive players in the area, Shabazz Dotson. At Irving MacArthur, Ronny Mullins enters his second season as head coach, bringing three decades of coaching experience.  Mullins looks to get MacArthur back in the playoffs after a 2016 absence.

 

Friday, Oct. 20:  Rockwall at Mesquite Horn

In this District 11-6A matchup, Horn is looking for revenge after losing to Rockwall last year in a tight and high-scoring game .  Rockwall begins the season ranked in the top 10 in the area and is led on defense by Vanderbilt Commit LB Alston Orji.  Horn is led by Arkansas commit Maureese Wren, who is a complete athlete and can shine on both sides of the ball.  This matchup will play a big role in determining the playoff picture for District 11-6A.

 

Friday, Oct. 27:  Grapevine at Colleyville Heritage

The stakes have been raised in the matchup between these Northeast Tarrant County rivals which both expect deep Class 5A playoff runs.  Colleyville Heritage has a dynamic WR duo in Ke’von Ahmad and Kam Brown (UCLA), son of former Dallas Cowboys CB Larry Brown.  Grapevine returns highly recruited QB Alan Bowman (Texas Tech) and talented WR David Clayton.

 

Friday, Nov. 3:  Justin Northwest at Aledo

District 6-5A bragging rights should be on the line when defending Class 5A state champion Aledo, led by exciting sophomore RB Jase McClellan, hosts Justin Northwest, a 10-2 area finalist last year which has an offense anchored by Texas Football Super Team OT Darrell Simpson and prolific QB Prince Mavula.

 

Thursday, November 9:  South Grand Prairie at DeSoto (LIVE BROADCAST AT 7:00 PM)

Coming off an unbeaten state championship season (the first in school history), DeSoto has six returning starters  on defense.  CB Gemon Green (Michigan), CB Byron Haspard Jr. (Arkansas), and Texas Football Super Team RB Kelan Walker (Houston) lead a talented Eagles team against a South Grand Prairie squad that made the playoffs last year behind QB Nakia Brown.

 

Friday, November 10:  Fan Vote Game

To be determined by popular vote at www.cbsdfw.com

 

 

All Friday night regular season broadcasts will air on a same-night tape delay at 10:30 p.m. An encore broadcast of one game each week will air Saturdays at 11:00 a.m.

 

Doug Anderson and LaDarrin McLane will call the games, with Elliott Moore on the sidelines.

 

Playoff game broadcasts will be announced at a later date.

 

