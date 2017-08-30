Anheuser-Busch Delivering Canned Water To Arlington Red Cross

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Anheuser-Busch recently announced that they had stopped canning beer at their brewery in Georgia to produce cans of water to ship to victims of Hurricane Harvey. Well, today three truckloads of water will roll into Arlington.

Answering a call from the American Red Cross for emergency drinking water, Anheuser-Busch is sending the trucks, loaded with more than 150,000 cans of water, to help communities impacted by Harvey.

We're sending more than 155,000 cans of emergency drinking water to those affected by #HurricaneHarvey. Stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/Wc1YzQQA9M — Anheuser-Busch (@AnheuserBusch) August 29, 2017

The water, from the plant in Cartersville, Georgia, is being sent to the American Red Cross location in Arlington at 4925 New York Avenue.

“Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations” said Bill Bradley, Anheuser-Busch’s Vice President for Community Affairs.

Anheuser-Busch ha also been affected by the storm that hit the Gulf Coast. The company has three facilities in Houston that employ more than 1,000 people.

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall in southwest Louisiana Wednesday. So far, the highest rain totals recorded are just shy of the United States record for a tropical system. The rains in Cedar Bayou, near Mont Belvieu, Texas, topped the 50-inch mark with 51.88 inches as of Tuesday afternoon. More than 13,000 people have been rescued in the Houston area and other parts of Southeast Texas and death tolls continue to rise.