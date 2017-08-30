Yesterday: High: 90; Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 94; Normal Low: 73*
- Harvey has made a second landfall just east of the TX-LA border at around 4am.
- Very little impact for DFW from Harvey.
- Below normal temperatures through the holiday with no rain.
- Lower humidity with pleasant mornings.
- A decent Labor Day weekend ahead. Highs in the low 90s.
- 80” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Slight chance of a shower…..east. High: Near 90. Wind: North 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Low: Near 70. Wind: North 10-15 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warm. High: Near 90.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: Near 90.
Saturday-Labor Day: More of the same. Mostly sunny and continued warm. High: Near 90.