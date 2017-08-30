Couple Drowns After Their Pickup Is Swept Away By Harvey Floodwaters

HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say a married couple who drove their pickup truck into Harvey’s floodwaters has drowned after the current from a nearby creek swept them away.
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Maj. Chad Norvell says the couple was on the phone with 911 asking for help when the line went silent. When officers found the truck, it was completely submerged.
Norvell identified the couple as 65-year-old Donald Rogers and 58-year-old Rochelle Rogers.
They lived in a rural area of the county southwest of Houston and they were headed to a relative’s house nearby.
The deaths raise the toll from Harvey to at least 23.
