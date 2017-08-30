TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
Cramped Quarters At Houston Convention Center

By Jeff Paul
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Houston reported Tuesday night that the downtown area is now housing 10,400 evacuees who were forced out of their homes by heavy rains from Harvey.

After spending three nights under the same roof, those living inside of the George R. Brown Convention Center were relieved to hear the mayor decided to spread evacuees throughout the building.

Darlene Sam, who lost her home and escaped the flooding with her grandchildren, said that while she appreciated the space, she could use a little more. “Oh, definitely cramped. We had to block off our section and keep the kids where they don’t interfere with anyone or make anyone angry,” said Sam. “But, yeah, it’s been tight.”

Gov. Greg Abbott also said that he was authorizing the use of the Toyota Center and NRG Stadium.

The American Red Cross said that it is only accepting families at the Toyota Center. They also said that they will not accept anyone will pets or illnesses.

