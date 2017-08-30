CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
HOW YOU CAN HELP: CBS 11 The Ones For Texas Relief Drive | Thursday 6:00 PM

Dallas Police Association Members Joining Houston Relief Effort

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s almost impossible to see what’s happening in Houston and other parts of Texas and not want to do something. So, help is on the way! Members of the Dallas Police Association (DPA) are heading out, taking donated food and supplies, to help Hurricane Harvey first-responders and storm victims.

The DPA put out a call for donations after members of the Houston Police Department said they were in need of socks and underwear. Officers in Dallas said the response to the call for help was so “overwhelming” that the departure time had to pushed back so all the donated items could be inventoried and packed.

This morning DPD offices will be lading up the relief supplies and heading to Houston with all the collected items and food to serve first-responders there a hot meal.

Members of the Texas Air National Guard are also fueling up C-130s and preparing to head down to the Gulf Coast. National Guard will be flying to Galveston to pick up evacuees and bring them back to North Texas. Evacuations in the city began Monday because of food and water shortages and concerns about more rain on the island.

“We are super excited to be able to help out our neighbors down south and we just want them to know that the Dallas/Fort Worth area is sending down support,” said Texas National Guard Major Theresa Chrystal who also had words of encouragement for the soon-to-be evacuees. “We will be there as quick as we can, so just be safe and make sure that you’re ready to to get up here and we’ll take care of you as soon as we can.”

High water and flooded roadways continues to make getting in and out of Houston problematic but Dallas officers are prepared. T hey say there has been word that some roads in Harris County are drying up, but if their path is blocked they’ll have to drive as far as they can and then use a boat to ferry the donated supplies from North Texans.

