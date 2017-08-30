TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
Home Depot Settles Charges That It Sold Recalled Products

NEW YORK (AP) — Home Depot has agreed to pay the U.S. government $5.7 million to settle charges that it sold recalled washing machines, fire extinguishers and other faulty products.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recalled products were sold by the home-improvement retailer between 2012 and 2016.

In agreeing to the settlement, Home Depot did not admit guilt.

Home Depot also agreed to continue a compliance program designed to make sure recalled products are not sold in its stores.

Atlanta-based Home Depot Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

